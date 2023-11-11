The Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) will meet the Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Game Information

Arizona State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Desmond Cambridge: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Warren Washington: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Frankie Collins: 9.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Horne: 12.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devan Cambridge: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Texas Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • John Walker III: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Joirdon Karl Nicholas: 10.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Davon Barnes: 13.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Zytarious Mortle: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • PJ Henry: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Arizona State vs. Texas Southern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Texas Southern AVG Texas Southern Rank
189th 71.1 Points Scored 69.2 241st
117th 68 Points Allowed 71.9 235th
111th 32.8 Rebounds 33.9 58th
121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
149th 7.6 3pt Made 4.6 356th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.8 281st
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14 334th

