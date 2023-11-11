The UCLA Bruins (6-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Rose Bowl in a Pac-12 clash.

UCLA owns the 27th-ranked offense this season (445 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 12th-best with only 294.3 yards allowed per game. Arizona State's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 17.8 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 103rd with 29.7 points allowed per contest.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Arizona State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Arizona State UCLA 331.8 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445 (33rd) 360 (53rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.3 (9th) 102.8 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.1 (13th) 229 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 240.9 (57th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (112th) 4 (131st) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (17th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Trenton Bourguet has put up 1,195 passing yards, or 132.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with three interceptions.

Cameron Skattebo's team-high 570 rushing yards have come on 127 carries, with seven touchdowns. He also leads the team with 273 receiving yards (30.3 per game) on 20 catches with one touchdown.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 220 yards on 42 carries with three touchdowns.

Elijhah Badger's 533 receiving yards (59.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 46 catches on 72 targets with two touchdowns.

Jalin Conyers has put together a 310-yard season so far. He's caught 24 passes on 41 targets.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has recorded 1,344 yards (149.3 ypg) on 91-of-175 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Carson Steele has carried the ball 132 times for a team-high 711 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times.

Tomarion Harden has collected 496 yards on 97 carries, scoring five times.

Logan Loya has hauled in 37 receptions for 463 yards (51.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

J.Michael Sturdivant has grabbed 27 passes while averaging 47.1 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Moliki Matavao's eight receptions have yielded 203 yards and two touchdowns.

