The UCLA Bruins (6-3) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-7) will meet in a matchup of Pac-12 teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Rose Bowl. The Sun Devils will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 44.5 points.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Arizona State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-17) 44.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-17) 44.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Arizona State vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Arizona State is 4-3-1 ATS this year.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in two of two chances this year.

UCLA is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Bruins have won their only game this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Pac-12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

