The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Arizona ranks 44th in scoring offense (30.8 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.8 points allowed per game) this season. Colorado's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 469.0 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 66th with 389.7 total yards per contest.

Here we will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Arizona vs. Colorado Key Statistics

Arizona Colorado 439.8 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.7 (73rd) 334.2 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 469.0 (130th) 152.2 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 69.1 (132nd) 287.6 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.6 (7th) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (10th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,521 yards (169.0 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 76.2% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has racked up 565 yards on 93 carries while finding paydirt three times as a runner. He's also caught 23 passes for 292 yards (32.4 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, D.J. Williams has carried the ball 69 times for 314 yards (34.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-leading 753 yards as a receiver have come on 52 catches (out of 75 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has caught 67 passes for 494 yards (54.9 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Tanner McLachlan's 31 receptions are good enough for 389 yards and two touchdowns.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards (320.2 ypg) while completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has run for 268 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also added 29 catches, totaling 251 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Anthony Hankerson has run for 255 yards across 61 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver leads his squad with 783 receiving yards on 60 catches with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 52 receptions (on 71 targets) for a total of 499 yards (55.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter has racked up 458 reciving yards (50.9 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

