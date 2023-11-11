The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3), with college football's 22nd-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) and their seventh-ranked pass attack on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wildcats are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Colorado Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-10.5) 55.5 -400 +300
FanDuel Arizona (-10.5) 54.5 -400 +310

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Arizona has covered seven times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Colorado has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

