Arizona vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3), with college football's 22nd-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) and their seventh-ranked pass attack on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wildcats are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Arizona has covered seven times in eight matchups with a spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Colorado has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
