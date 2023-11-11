The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3), with college football's 22nd-ranked pass offense, play the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) and their seventh-ranked pass attack on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wildcats are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Boulder, Colorado

Venue: Folsom Field

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has covered seven times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once when favored by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Colorado has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500

