Boise State vs. New Mexico Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our projection model predicts the Boise State Broncos will beat the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Boise State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|New Mexico (+26.5)
|Toss Up (60.5)
|Boise State 40, New Mexico 20
Boise State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 96.8%.
- The Broncos have posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Out of eight Broncos games so far this year, six have gone over the total.
- The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Boise State games this season.
New Mexico Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Lobos based on the moneyline is 7.7%.
- The Lobos' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.
- New Mexico has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 26.5 points or more this season (0-1).
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Lobos' eight games with a set total.
- The average point total for the New Mexico this season is 8.9 points less than this game's over/under.
Broncos vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Boise State
|30.0
|28.9
|31.3
|17.5
|29.0
|38.0
|New Mexico
|27.4
|35.3
|30.6
|33.2
|23.5
|38.0
