Will Clayton Keller find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In five of 13 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Keller has accumulated three goals and four assists.

Keller averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Predators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:30 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 1 1 20:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:10 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:20 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 21:09 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:05 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 22:46 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

