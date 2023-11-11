Having dropped three in a row on the road, the Arizona Coyotes play at the Nashville Predators on Saturday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS will air this Predators versus Coyotes matchup.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Coyotes vs Predators Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 37 total goals this season (2.8 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 40 goals this season (3.1 per game), 17th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nick Schmaltz 13 4 9 13 8 8 60% Clayton Keller 13 5 7 12 9 11 50% Matias Maccelli 13 2 8 10 11 4 - Nick Bjugstad 13 2 6 8 1 2 54.1% Lawson Crouse 12 5 3 8 5 2 25%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators have given up 42 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Predators rank 23rd in the league with 37 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Predators have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players