The Nashville Predators (5-8) are the favorites at home against the Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1) on Saturday, November 11. The Predators are -155 on the moneyline to win over the Coyotes (+125) in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Predators Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Predators Betting Trends

In eight games this season, Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Predators have been listed as a moneyline favorite two times this season (they went 1-1 in those games).

This season the Coyotes have two wins in the eight games in which they've been an underdog.

Nashville has had moneyline odds of -155 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Arizona has gone 1-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 4-6 4-3-3 6.1 2.9 3.1 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.9 3.1 10 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.6 3 11 30.6% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-5 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

