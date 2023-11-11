Coyotes vs. Predators November 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
When the Nashville Predators face the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Ryan O'Reilly and Clayton Keller will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Coyotes vs. Predators Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-155)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO,SCRIPPS
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has totaled nine assists and four goals in 13 games. That's good for 13 points.
- Keller's 12 points this season, including five goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Arizona.
- This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) this season.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 4-1-0 in six games this season, conceding 13 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 148 saves and a .919 save percentage, 16th in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors with 14 points. He has scored four goals and picked up 10 assists this season.
- Through 13 games, O'Reilly has scored seven goals and picked up four assists.
- Thomas Novak's total of 10 points is via six goals and four assists.
- Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 72 saves with a .900% save percentage (39th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Predators Stat Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|23rd
|2.85
|Goals Scored
|3.08
|17th
|18th
|3.23
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|10th
|23rd
|29.5
|Shots
|28.4
|25th
|18th
|30.9
|Shots Allowed
|31.8
|22nd
|15th
|20.37%
|Power Play %
|27.45%
|6th
|31st
|69.77%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.51%
|21st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.