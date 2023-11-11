When the Nashville Predators face the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET), Ryan O'Reilly and Clayton Keller will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Coyotes vs. Predators Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has totaled nine assists and four goals in 13 games. That's good for 13 points.

Keller's 12 points this season, including five goals and seven assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Arizona.

This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) this season.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 4-1-0 in six games this season, conceding 13 goals (2.5 goals against average) with 148 saves and a .919 save percentage, 16th in the league.

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors with 14 points. He has scored four goals and picked up 10 assists this season.

Through 13 games, O'Reilly has scored seven goals and picked up four assists.

Thomas Novak's total of 10 points is via six goals and four assists.

Kevin Lankinen's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded eight goals (3.0 goals against average) and made 72 saves with a .900% save percentage (39th in league).

Coyotes vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 23rd 2.85 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 23rd 29.5 Shots 28.4 25th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 15th 20.37% Power Play % 27.45% 6th 31st 69.77% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 21st

