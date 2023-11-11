The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-145) Coyotes (+120) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won two of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Arizona has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The Coyotes have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 13 games this season.

Coyotes vs Predators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 37 (23rd) Goals 40 (17th) 42 (16th) Goals Allowed 37 (12th) 11 (10th) Power Play Goals 14 (5th) 13 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (22nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Coyotes Advanced Stats

The Coyotes went 5-4-1 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Seven of Arizona's past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.

In the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 9.8 goals, 1.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Coyotes' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game, 37 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.

Their +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.