Coyotes vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), losers of three road games in a row, visit the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.
Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-145)
|Coyotes (+120)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won two of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Arizona has won one of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Coyotes have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in eight of 13 games this season.
Coyotes vs Predators Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Predators Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|37 (23rd)
|Goals
|40 (17th)
|42 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|37 (12th)
|11 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (5th)
|13 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (22nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- The Coyotes went 5-4-1 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 ledger against the spread in that span.
- Seven of Arizona's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In the last 10 games, Coyotes' games average 9.8 goals, 1.4 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have given up 2.8 goals per game, 37 total, which ranks 12th among league teams.
- Their +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
