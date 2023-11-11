Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Predators on November 11, 2023
Nick Schmaltz and Filip Forsberg are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Arizona Coyotes and the Nashville Predators square off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Schmaltz has totaled four goals and nine assists in 13 games for Arizona, good for 13 points.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Clayton Keller has collected 12 points this season, with five goals and seven assists.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|6
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Matias Maccelli is a key player on offense for Arizona with two goals and eight assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blues
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
One of Nashville's top offensive players this season is Forsberg, who has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 19:00 per game.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Ryan O'Reilly has seven goals and four assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|at Kraken
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Canucks
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|3
