Saturday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (0-1) at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-56, heavily favoring Grand Canyon to take home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Antelopes are coming off of a 55-52 win against Saint Mary's (CA) in their last outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, North Dakota 56

Other WAC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Antelopes averaged 71.6 points per game last season (57th in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball). They had a +279 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game.

In WAC action, Grand Canyon averaged 2.9 fewer points (68.7) than overall (71.6) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Antelopes averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (75.2) than away (67.1).

At home, Grand Canyon allowed 59.9 points per game last season. On the road, it allowed 64.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.