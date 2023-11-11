In the game between the Iowa State Cyclones and BYU Cougars on Saturday, November 11 at 10:15 PM, our computer model expects the Cyclones to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Iowa State vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction BYU (+7.5) Over (40.5) Iowa State 26, BYU 21

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Cyclones are 4-4-0 this year.

This season, three of the Cyclones' eight games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 4.4 fewer than the average total in this season's Iowa State contests.

BYU Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 28.6% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

When they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year, the Cougars are 1-3 against the spread.

Four of the Cougars' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The average over/under in BYU games this season is 9.8 more points than the point total of 40.5 in this outing.

Cyclones vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 23.6 20.7 25 19.6 21.8 22 BYU 22.9 26.9 29.3 14.3 17.8 37

