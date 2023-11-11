Can we count on Jason Zucker scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

  • In two of six games this season, Zucker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • Zucker has scored two goals on the power play.
  • He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

