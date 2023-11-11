Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 11?
Can we count on Jason Zucker scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zucker stats and insights
- In two of six games this season, Zucker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
- Zucker has scored two goals on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
