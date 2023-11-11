Can we count on Jason Zucker scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Zucker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.

Zucker has scored two goals on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

