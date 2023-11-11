When the Arizona Coyotes take on the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Juuso Valimaki score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

  • Valimaki is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have conceded 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:50 Home W 2-1
10/19/2023 Blues 2 0 2 19:45 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

