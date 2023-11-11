On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Lawson Crouse going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Crouse stats and insights

  • Crouse has scored in four of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Predators yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • Crouse's shooting percentage is 22.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are conceding 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:49 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:02 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 8-1
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:08 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 2-1
10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:14 Away W 6-2
10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 1-0

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

