The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Liam O'Brien light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Predators.
  • O'Brien has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:50 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 10:51 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 9:39 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:52 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 2-1
10/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

