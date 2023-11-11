When the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Logan Cooley find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cooley stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Cooley scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 42 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 16th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:04 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 2-1 10/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:37 Away W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.