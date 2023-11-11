Michigan vs. Penn State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) will have their first-ranked scoring defense on display versus the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1) and the No. 6 scoring offense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Wolverines are favored by 4.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Penn State matchup in this article.
Michigan vs. Penn State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
Michigan vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Penn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|45.5
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-5.5)
|45.5
|-210
|+172
Michigan vs. Penn State Betting Trends
- Michigan has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wolverines have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season.
- Penn State has won six games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
Michigan & Penn State 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|To Win the Big Ten
|-125
|Bet $125 to win $100
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
