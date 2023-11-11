The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) have a Big Ten matchup with the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Minnesota vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 25, Purdue 23

Minnesota 25, Purdue 23 Minnesota has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-2).

The Golden Gophers have gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter (66.7%).

Purdue has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

This season, the Boilermakers have been at least a +110 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Golden Gophers have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-1.5)



Minnesota (-1.5) Minnesota has played nine games, posting three wins against the spread.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in six chances).

Against the spread, Purdue is 3-6-0 this season.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Minnesota and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 47.5 points four times this season.

There have been six Purdue games that have ended with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 42.6 points per game, 4.9 points fewer than the total of 47.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Minnesota

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.8 45.3 40.8 Implied Total AVG 26.8 28.0 24.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-1 1-1

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.3 52.6 45.3 Implied Total AVG 28.6 29.6 27.3 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

