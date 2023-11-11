The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in a Big Ten battle.

Minnesota ranks 105th in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and 48th in scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game) this year. Purdue has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 24th-worst in points (20.9 per game) and 25th-worst in points surrendered (31.2 per game).

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Minnesota vs. Purdue Key Statistics

Minnesota Purdue 308.8 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.9 (104th) 337.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.8 (74th) 165.4 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (92nd) 143.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.6 (91st) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has 1,290 pass yards for Minnesota, completing 54.1% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Darius Taylor has racked up 591 yards on 103 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Jordan Nubin has carried the ball 65 times for 304 yards (33.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Daniel Jackson's 562 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 73 times and has collected 38 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Corey Crooms has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 292 yards so far this campaign.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 18 grabs for 167 yards, an average of 18.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Purdue Stats Leaders

Hudson Card has racked up 1,861 yards (206.8 ypg) while completing 57.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Devin Mockobee has rushed for 558 yards on 125 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has racked up 386 yards on 71 carries with five touchdowns.

Deion Burks paces his squad with 469 receiving yards on 32 catches with six touchdowns.

TJ Sheffield has put up a 336-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 45 targets.

Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen's 25 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 329 yards (36.6 ypg).

