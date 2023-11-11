The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Nashville Predators is set for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Nick Bjugstad light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

  • Bjugstad has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
  • Bjugstad has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Predators are giving up 42 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 16th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Bjugstad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:00 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 19:27 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:38 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 17:46 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:06 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:09 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 13:35 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 2-1
10/19/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:24 Away W 6-2

Coyotes vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

