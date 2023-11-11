Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 11, when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Northern Colorado Bears square off at 3:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Lumberjacks. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Arizona (-19.9) 51.7 Northern Arizona 36, Northern Colorado 16

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Lumberjacks games hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of three of Bears games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lumberjacks vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 25.1 32.3 30.8 32.5 20.6 32.2 Northern Colorado 13.8 34.7 13.5 29.5 14.0 38.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.