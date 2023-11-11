The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) hit the road for a Big Sky battle against the Northern Colorado Bears (0-9) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona is totaling 354 yards per game offensively this year (69th in the FCS), and is allowing 404.1 yards per game (101st) on the defensive side of the ball. Northern Colorado has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking sixth-worst in points (13.8 per game) and 14th-worst in points surrendered (34.7 per game).

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Northern Colorado 354 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.9 (114th) 404.1 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 473.1 (123rd) 128.7 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.6 (101st) 225.3 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (105th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has compiled 1,154 yards (128.2 ypg) on 116-of-168 passing with six touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Devon Starling has 526 rushing yards on 112 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 158 yards (17.6 per game).

This season, Chase Belcher has carried the ball 41 times for 196 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen's team-leading 562 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has grabbed 29 passes while averaging 37.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

BJ Fleming has hauled in 11 receptions for 159 yards, an average of 17.7 yards per game.

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon leads Northern Colorado with 1,255 yards on 133-of-236 passing with eight touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

David Afari is his team's leading rusher with 131 carries for 599 yards, or 66.6 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Darius Stewart has piled up 54 carries and totaled 261 yards with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson has registered 27 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 322 (35.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has caught 35 passes and compiled 285 receiving yards (31.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Brayden Munroe has racked up 170 reciving yards (18.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

