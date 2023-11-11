Big Ten foes meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 271.2 yards per game. The offense ranks 46th (417.6 yards per game). Michigan State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, registering 319.8 total yards per game, which ranks 21st-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 48th with 351.6 total yards allowed per contest.

See how to watch this game on NBC in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Ohio State Michigan State 417.6 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.8 (116th) 271.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.6 (43rd) 134.3 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.7 (118th) 283.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.1 (82nd) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 9 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 2,352 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 65% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has carried the ball 90 times for a team-high 585 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 170 yards (18.9 per game).

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 276 yards on 68 carries, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-high 914 yards as a receiver have come on 52 catches (out of 93 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 332 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 26 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 156 times for 659 yards (73.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has racked up 93 yards (on 25 attempts) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster leads his squad with 436 receiving yards on 33 receptions with two touchdowns.

Tre Mosley has put together a 288-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Jaron Glover's 14 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 261 yards (29 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Ohio State or Michigan State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.