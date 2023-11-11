The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) have a Big 12 matchup versus the UCF Knights (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. UCF?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24

Oklahoma State 35, UCF 24 Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UCF has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Knights have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys a 58.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-2.5)



Oklahoma State (-2.5) Oklahoma State has six wins in eight games versus the spread this year.

This season, the Cowboys have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

UCF owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (63.5)



Under (63.5) Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 63.5 points just twice this season.

There have been four UCF games that have finished with a combined score higher than 63.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 63.5 points per game, equal to the total of 63.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 54.3 46.2 Implied Total AVG 28.5 30.8 24.7 ATS Record 6-2-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 56 60.7 Implied Total AVG 35.7 38 33.8 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 4-0-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 1-2 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

