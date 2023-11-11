The No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in a Big 12 battle.

Oklahoma State ranks 47th in scoring offense (30.7 points per game) and 57th in scoring defense (24.3 points allowed per game) this season. With 32.8 points per game on offense, UCF ranks 32nd in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 101st, allowing 29.4 points per contest.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma State UCF 434.7 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.7 (13th) 418.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.6 (93rd) 180.1 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (4th) 254.6 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 256.6 (46th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (107th)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 1,914 passing yards for Oklahoma State, completing 58.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Ollie Gordon has 1,224 rushing yards on 174 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also added 22 catches for 219 yards (24.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jaden Nixon has racked up 155 yards on 36 attempts, scoring one time.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 37 receptions for 445 yards (49.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Brennan Presley has put up a 406-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 45 passes on 65 targets.

Jaden Bray has been the target of 43 passes and compiled 26 receptions for 344 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee leads UCF with 1,273 yards on 95-of-150 passing with eight touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 257 rushing yards (28.6 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

RJ Harvey's team-high 876 rushing yards have come on 146 carries, with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team with 217 receiving yards (24.1 per game) on 15 catches with two touchdowns.

Johnny Richardson has collected 496 yards (on 71 carries) with one touchdown.

Javon Baker has totaled 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 678 (75.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 51 times and has five touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has totaled 607 receiving yards (67.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

