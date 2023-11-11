The Arizona Coyotes (6-6-1), losers of three straight road games, visit the Nashville Predators (5-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have registered a 5-4-1 record after scoring 36 total goals (11 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 30.6%). Their opponents have scored a combined 30 goals in those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Coyotes vs. Predators Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final tally of Coyotes 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (+125)

Coyotes (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (6-6-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.

Arizona has earned five points (2-4-1) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals nine times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-3-1).

This season, Arizona has recorded a single power-play goal in seven games and picked up six points with a record of 3-4-0.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Coyotes went 3-6-0 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 23rd 2.85 Goals Scored 3.08 17th 18th 3.23 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 23rd 29.5 Shots 28.4 25th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 31.8 22nd 15th 20.37% Power Play % 27.45% 6th 31st 69.77% Penalty Kill % 75.51% 21st

Coyotes vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSO, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

