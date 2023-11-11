Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Missouri Game – Saturday, November 11
SEC opponents will clash when the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) meet the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. Missouri?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Missouri 29, Tennessee 27
- Tennessee has won 85.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-1).
- The Volunteers are 3-1 (winning 85.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- Missouri has entered the game as an underdog four times this season and won twice.
- This season, the Tigers have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 56.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Missouri (+2.5)
- Tennessee has played eight games, posting six wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers are 6-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- In eight games played Missouri has recorded six wins against the spread.
- The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 59.5 points four times this season.
- There have been just two games featuring Missouri this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.
- The total for the contest of 59.5 is 7.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (34.8 points per game) and Missouri (32.4 points per game).
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|57
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|38.8
|28.7
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|5-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|5-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Missouri
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.6
|53.9
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|31.8
|31.6
|32
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
