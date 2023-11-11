2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
After two rounds of play at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, Emily Kristine Pedersen is in the lead (+400), shooting a 12-under 128.
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Venue: Pelican Golf Club
- Location: Belleair, Florida
- Par/Distance: Par 70/6,349 yards
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Best Odds to Win
Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-12)
- Odds to Win: +400
Pedersen Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|2
|2nd
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|8
|3
|1st
Jin-young Ko
- Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +600
Ko Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|69
|-1
|5
|4
|39th
Minami Katsu
- Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
- Current Rank: 2nd (-10)
- Odds to Win: +900
Katsu Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|63
|-7
|8
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|5
|2
|14th
Maria Gabriela Lopez
- Tee Time: 10:45 AM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Lopez Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-5
|6
|1
|11th
|Round 2
|67
|-3
|3
|0
|14th
Thidapa Suwannapura
- Tee Time: 11:07 AM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-9)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Suwannapura Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-4
|4
|2
|17th
|Round 2
|65
|-5
|8
|3
|1st
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Lilia Vu
|10th (-7)
|+1000
|Alexis Thompson
|13th (-6)
|+2000
|Nelly Korda
|21st (-5)
|+2000
|Perrine Delacour
|4th (-8)
|+2000
|Wichanee Meechai
|4th (-8)
|+3500
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|13th (-6)
|+3500
|Muni He
|4th (-8)
|+4000
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|13th (-6)
|+4000
|Charley Hull
|21st (-5)
|+4000
|Lindy Duncan
|4th (-8)
|+4500
