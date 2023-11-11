The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) host a Pac-12 battle against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Washington ranks 46th in scoring defense this year (23.0 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the FBS with 41.7 points per game. Utah ranks 82nd in the FBS with 25.0 points per game, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks ninth-best by allowing only 15.9 points per game.

Washington vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Washington vs. Utah Key Statistics

Washington Utah 509.1 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.1 (101st) 413.4 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.3 (7th) 126.0 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.7 (24th) 383.1 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.4 (123rd) 12 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (5th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has 3,201 yards passing for Washington, completing 69.2% of his passes and throwing 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dillon Johnson, has carried the ball 113 times for 686 yards (76.2 per game), scoring 10 times.

Will Nixon has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 177 yards (19.7 per game) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's team-high 989 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 79 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 888 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jalen McMillan has been the target of 26 passes and hauled in 20 catches for 311 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has 930 passing yards, or 103.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.9% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with five interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 21.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has rushed 112 times for 598 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylon Glover has totaled 359 yards on 94 carries with two touchdowns.

Devaughn Vele has hauled in 337 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Money Parks has racked up 244 receiving yards (27.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 23 receptions.

Mikey Matthews has racked up 229 reciving yards (25.4 ypg) this season.

