Week 11 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 11 of the college football slate included six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Arizona vs. Colorado | Utah vs. Washington | Washington State vs. Cal | Stanford vs. Oregon State | Arizona State vs. UCLA | USC vs. Oregon
Week 11 Pac-12 Results
Arizona 34 Colorado 31
- Pregame Favorite: Arizona (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Arizona Leaders
- Passing: Noah Fifita (21-for-35, 214 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jonah Coleman (11 ATT, 179 YDS)
- Receiving: Tetairoa McMillan (15 TAR, 9 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD)
Colorado Leaders
- Passing: Shedeur Sanders (22-for-35, 262 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sanders (13 ATT, 29 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Xavier Weaver (9 TAR, 5 REC, 84 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Colorado
|Arizona
|339
|Total Yards
|421
|262
|Passing Yards
|214
|77
|Rushing Yards
|207
|0
|Turnovers
|0
Washington 35 Utah 28
- Pregame Favorite: Washington (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 49.5
Washington Leaders
- Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (24-for-42, 332 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dillon Johnson (23 ATT, 104 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Rome Odunze (9 TAR, 3 REC, 111 YDS, 2 TDs)
Utah Leaders
- Passing: Bryson Barnes (17-for-30, 267 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Barnes (6 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Devaughn Vele (6 TAR, 5 REC, 145 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Washington
|Utah
|457
|Total Yards
|382
|332
|Passing Yards
|267
|125
|Rushing Yards
|115
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Cal 42 Washington State 39
- Pregame Favorite: Cal (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Cal Leaders
- Passing: Fernando Mendoza (14-for-21, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaydn Ott (27 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jeremiah Hunter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 45 YDS)
Washington State Leaders
- Passing: Cameron Ward (34-for-59, 354 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Leo Pulalasi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Josh Kelly (12 TAR, 9 REC, 130 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Cal
|Washington State
|327
|Total Yards
|483
|150
|Passing Yards
|358
|177
|Rushing Yards
|125
|2
|Turnovers
|4
Oregon State 62 Stanford 17
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Oregon State Leaders
- Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (12-for-19, 240 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Damien Martinez (15 ATT, 146 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Anthony Gould (4 TAR, 1 REC, 61 YDS)
Stanford Leaders
- Passing: Ashton Daniels (10-for-16, 200 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Daniels (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Elic Ayomanor (6 TAR, 3 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oregon State
|Stanford
|598
|Total Yards
|324
|321
|Passing Yards
|242
|277
|Rushing Yards
|82
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Arizona State 17 UCLA 7
- Pregame Favorite: UCLA (-14.5)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Arizona State Leaders
- Passing: Trenton Bourguet (19-for-34, 149 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Cameron Skattebo (12 ATT, 61 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Elijhah Badger (15 TAR, 12 REC, 116 YDS, 1 TD)
UCLA Leaders
- Passing: Collin Schlee (11-for-18, 117 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Schlee (14 ATT, 51 YDS)
- Receiving: Logan Loya (5 TAR, 3 REC, 39 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|UCLA
|Arizona State
|300
|Total Yards
|250
|117
|Passing Yards
|176
|183
|Rushing Yards
|74
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Oregon 36 USC 27
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
- Pregame Total: 78.5
Oregon Leaders
- Passing: Bo Nix (23-for-31, 412 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Mar'Keise Irving (19 ATT, 118 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Troy Franklin (3 TAR, 2 REC, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
USC Leaders
- Passing: Caleb Williams (19-for-34, 291 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: MarShawn Lloyd (9 ATT, 37 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tahj Washington (6 TAR, 4 REC, 82 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oregon
|USC
|552
|Total Yards
|379
|412
|Passing Yards
|306
|140
|Rushing Yards
|73
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Pac-12 Games
No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: -
California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.