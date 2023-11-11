Looking to see how the seven games with SEC teams played out in Week 11 of the college football schedule?. Read below for key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Kentucky | Tennessee vs. Missouri | Auburn vs. Arkansas | Ole Miss vs. Georgia | Florida vs. LSU | Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M
Week 11 SEC Results
South Carolina 47 Vanderbilt 6
- Pregame Favorite: South Carolina (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
South Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Spencer Rattler (28-for-36, 351 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (9 ATT, 102 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Xavier Legette (12 TAR, 9 REC, 120 YDS)
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Passing: Ken Seals (13-for-28, 104 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: AJ Newberry (12 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: London Humphreys (5 TAR, 3 REC, 33 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Carolina
|Vanderbilt
|487
|Total Yards
|234
|351
|Passing Yards
|104
|136
|Rushing Yards
|130
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Alabama 49 Kentucky 21
- Pregame Favorite: Alabama (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 47
Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Jalen Milroe (15-for-22, 234 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jase McClellan (9 ATT, 43 YDS)
- Receiving: Kobe Prentice (5 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
Kentucky Leaders
- Passing: Devin Leary (17-for-31, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ramon Jefferson (2 ATT, 73 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Key (6 TAR, 4 REC, 46 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|253
|Total Yards
|444
|158
|Passing Yards
|285
|95
|Rushing Yards
|159
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Missouri 36 Tennessee 7
- Pregame Favorite: Tennessee (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
Missouri Leaders
- Passing: Brady Cook (18-for-24, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Cody Schrader (35 ATT, 205 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Schrader (5 TAR, 5 REC, 116 YDS)
Tennessee Leaders
- Passing: Joe Milton (22-for-34, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Milton (10 ATT, 36 YDS)
- Receiving: Ramel Keyton (5 TAR, 4 REC, 57 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Missouri
|Tennessee
|530
|Total Yards
|350
|275
|Passing Yards
|267
|255
|Rushing Yards
|83
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Auburn 48 Arkansas 10
- Pregame Favorite: Arkansas (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Auburn Leaders
- Passing: Payton Thorne (12-for-20, 163 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (16 ATT, 109 YDS)
- Receiving: Ja'Varrius Johnson (3 TAR, 3 REC, 53 YDS, 1 TD)
Arkansas Leaders
- Passing: K.J. Jefferson (10-for-16, 116 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jacolby Criswell (6 ATT, 64 YDS)
- Receiving: Isaiah Sategna (1 TAR, 1 REC, 35 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Arkansas
|Auburn
|255
|Total Yards
|517
|135
|Passing Yards
|163
|120
|Rushing Yards
|354
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Georgia 52 Ole Miss 17
- Pregame Favorite: Georgia (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 58.5
Georgia Leaders
- Passing: Carson Beck (18-for-25, 306 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kendall Milton (9 ATT, 127 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ladd McConkey (5 TAR, 4 REC, 81 YDS, 1 TD)
Ole Miss Leaders
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (10-for-17, 112 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Quinshon Judkins (22 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Caden Prieskorn (2 TAR, 2 REC, 48 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Georgia
|Ole Miss
|611
|Total Yards
|352
|311
|Passing Yards
|173
|300
|Rushing Yards
|179
|1
|Turnovers
|1
LSU 52 Florida 35
- Pregame Favorite: LSU (-15.5)
- Pregame Total: 67.5
LSU Leaders
- Passing: Jayden Daniels (17-for-26, 372 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daniels (12 ATT, 234 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Brian Thomas Jr. (8 TAR, 6 REC, 150 YDS, 2 TDs)
Florida Leaders
- Passing: Graham Mertz (26-for-38, 311 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Trevor Etienne (18 ATT, 99 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Ricky Pearsall (8 TAR, 7 REC, 103 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|LSU
|Florida
|701
|Total Yards
|488
|372
|Passing Yards
|311
|329
|Rushing Yards
|177
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M 51 Mississippi State 10
- Pregame Favorite: Texas A&M (-16.5)
- Pregame Total: 40.5
Texas A&M Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Henderson (11-for-19, 150 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Henderson (12 ATT, 60 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ainias Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Michael Wright (5-for-9, 68 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Seth Davis (12 ATT, 79 YDS)
- Receiving: Zavion Thomas (4 TAR, 4 REC, 39 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M
|Mississippi State
|396
|Total Yards
|237
|150
|Passing Yards
|104
|246
|Rushing Yards
|133
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Next Week's SEC Games
Abilene Christian Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: -
UL Monroe Warhawks at No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: -
Chattanooga Mocs at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Favorite: -
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Favorite: Georgia (-7.5)
New Mexico State Aggies at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Favorite: -
Florida Gators at No. 16 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: -
Florida International Panthers at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Favorite: -
Georgia State Panthers at No. 18 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: -
