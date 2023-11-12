Bradley Beal could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his most recent game, a 122-119 loss against the Lakers, Beal totaled 24 points and two steals.

Below, we dig into Beal's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-120)

Over 19.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, giving up 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder were the worst team in the NBA last season, allowing 46.6 boards per game.

The Thunder conceded 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

In terms of three-point defense, the Thunder were 23rd in the league last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Bradley Beal vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/16/2022 37 25 6 6 2 1 1

