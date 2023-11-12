Arizona (1-8) rides a six-game losing streak into a matchup with Atlanta on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Interested in live betting the Falcons/Cardinals matchup this week? Here are some stats and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Falcons-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Falcons vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Falcons Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have led two times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up three times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have won the second quarter four times, lost four times, and tied one time in nine games this year.

In nine games this year, the Falcons have won the second quarter one time, lost six times, and tied two times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in seven games.

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Atlanta is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is giving up five points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

After nine games this season, the Cardinals have lost the fourth quarter seven times and outscored their opponent two times.

In nine games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 10 In-Game Primers

Cardinals vs. Falcons Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Cardinals have had the lead four times (1-3 in those games) and have been losing five times (0-5) at the end of the first half.

The Falcons have been tied after the first half in two games and have trailed after the first half in seven games this season.

2nd Half

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, been outscored in the second half in seven games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Looking at second-half scoring, the Falcons have won the second half in six games, going 4-2 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in three games (0-3).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Falcons or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.