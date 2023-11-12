A victory by the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals is our computer model prediction for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, November 12 at 4:05 PM ET (at State Farm Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

Watch the Cardinals in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Falcons are averaging 344.3 yards per game on offense this season (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 304 yards per game (sixth) on the other side of the ball. The Cardinals are posting 289.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 352.4 total yards per game (24th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Falcons Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Falcons (-1.5) Under (43.5) Falcons 23, Cardinals 18

Place your bets on the Falcons-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Betting Info

The Cardinals have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more nine times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Arizona and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this year.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 42.7 points per game, a 0.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Falcons Betting Info

The Falcons have a 55.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when favored by 1.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

In Atlanta's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 2.8 more than the average point total for Falcons games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.4 21.3 22.8 21.6 13 21 Arizona 16.8 26.7 25 28 10.2 25.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.