Entering this week's action, the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) have 11 players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12 at State Farm Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:05 PM .

The Cardinals are coming off of a 27-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons head into the matchup after losing 31-28 to the Minnesota Vikings in their last outing on November 5.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Knee Questionable Will Hernandez OL Knee Questionable D.J. Humphries OL Ankle Questionable Marco Wilson CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Ezekiel Turner LB Hamstring Questionable Cameron Thomas OLB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Geoff Swaim TE Back Questionable Trystan Colon-Castillo OL Calf Out Carter O'Donnell OL Ankle Questionable Michael Wilson WR Shoulder Questionable Emari Demercado RB Toe Out

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mack Hollins WR Ankle Out Richie Grant S Neck Limited Participation In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Questionable Dee Alford CB Ankle Out Drake London WR Groin Limited Participation In Practice Kyle Pitts TE Personal matter Did Not Participate In Practice DeMarcco Hellams S Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 10 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

Cardinals Season Insights

In terms of total yards, the Cardinals rank 26th in the NFL (289.7 total yards per game) and 24th defensively (352.4 total yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have plenty of room to get better, as they rank fifth-worst in points per game (16.8) this season and fifth-worst in points surrendered per game (26.7).

The Cardinals' passing game has been sputtering, ranking second-worst in the NFL with 162.7 passing yards per game. They have been better on defense, giving up 223.8 passing yards per contest (17th-ranked).

Arizona ranks eighth in the NFL with 127 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 26th with 128.7 rushing yards given up per contest on defense.

At -2, the Cardinals have the 18th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 10 forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (15th in NFL).

Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-1.5)

Falcons (-1.5) Moneyline: Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105)

Falcons (-125), Cardinals (+105) Total: 43.5 points

