The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) bring a six-game losing streak into a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium.

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV: CBS

Cardinals Insights

This year the Cardinals rack up 4.5 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Falcons surrender (21.3).

The Cardinals average 289.7 yards per game, only 14.3 fewer than the 304 the Falcons give up.

This season Arizona rushes for 20.1 more yards per game (127) than Atlanta allows (106.9).

This season the Cardinals have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (9).

Cardinals Home Performance

The Cardinals average more points at home (25 per game) than they do overall (16.8), but they also allow more (28 per game) than overall (26.7).

The Cardinals pick up 345.8 yards per game at home (56.1 more than overall), and allow 375.8 at home (23.4 more than overall).

At home Arizona picks up more passing yards (184.8 per game) than overall (162.7). But it also concedes more passing yards (242 per game) than overall (223.8).

At home the Cardinals pick up more rushing yards (161 per game) than overall (127). But they also concede more rushing yards (133.8) than overall (128.7).

At home the Cardinals convert more third downs (41.9%) than overall (36.5%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.2%) than overall (43.8%).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at Seattle L 20-10 FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore L 31-24 CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland L 27-0 CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta - CBS 11/19/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS

