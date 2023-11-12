Cardinals vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break their six-game losing skid in a game with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 44 points.
Before the Falcons take on the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they play the Falcons.
Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-1.5)
|44
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-1.5)
|43.5
|-120
|+102
Arizona vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-5-0.
- The Cardinals are 4-5 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.
- Arizona has seen five of its nine games hit the over.
- Atlanta has covered the spread just two times in nine contests this season.
- The Falcons have won once ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Atlanta has gone over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).
