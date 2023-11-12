The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) are slight, 1.5-point underdogs as they look to break their six-game losing skid in a game with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. For this matchup, the total has been set at 44 points.

Before the Falcons take on the Cardinals, take a look at their betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they play the Falcons.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Atlanta Moneyline Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Falcons (-1.5) 44 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Falcons (-1.5) 43.5 -120 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 10 Odds

Arizona vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Insights

Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 4-5-0.

The Cardinals are 4-5 as 1.5-point underdogs or greater.

Arizona has seen five of its nine games hit the over.

Atlanta has covered the spread just two times in nine contests this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-5) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

Atlanta has gone over in three of its nine games with a set total (33.3%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.