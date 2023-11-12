The Atlanta Falcons (4-5) visit a struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-8) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals have lost six games in a row.

As the Falcons prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals, here are the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Cardinals vs. Falcons Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 1.5 43 -125 +105

Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 43 points.

Arizona has had an average of 42.7 points scored in their games so far this season, 0.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been the underdog nine times and won one of those games.

Arizona has a record of 1-8 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has had an average of 40.7 points in their games this season, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Falcons have gone 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (3-3).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 3-3 (50%).

Falcons vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 18.4 21 21.3 20 40.7 3 9 Cardinals 16.8 27 26.7 28 42.7 5 9

Cardinals vs. Falcons Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Over its last three games, Arizona has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

The Cardinals have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Falcons have been outscored by 26 points this season (2.9 per game), and opponents of the Cardinals have outscored them by 89 points (9.9 per game).

Falcons

Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In Atlanta's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-26 total points, -2.9 per game), as do the Cardinals (-89 total points, -9.9 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 43.3 42.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.3 26.2 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-0-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-8 1-3 0-5

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.8 40.5 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 21.8 21.8 ATS Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 3-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

