Best bets are available as the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game losing streak.

When is Falcons vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Falcons to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 2.1 points further in their direction.

The Falcons have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.

Atlanta is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +114 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Atlanta (-2.5)



Atlanta (-2.5) The Falcons have gone 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-4.

The Cardinals have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Cardinals have gone 4-5 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) Atlanta and Arizona combine to average 8.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

Falcons games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).

Out of the Cardinals' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).

Bijan Robinson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 57.4 1 21.9 2

Marquise Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 9 3.2 0 48.9 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.