Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Cardinals Game – Week 10
Best bets are available as the Arizona Cardinals (1-8) head into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium on a six-game losing streak.
When is Falcons vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Falcons to walk away with the win, but the model spread (4.6) is 2.1 points further in their direction.
- The Falcons have a 57.4% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite six total times this season. They've finished 3-3 in those games.
- Atlanta is 3-1 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- Arizona has a record of 1-8, a 11.1% win rate, when it is set as an underdog of +114 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (-2.5)
- The Falcons have gone 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-4.
- The Cardinals have registered a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In games as an underdog by 2.5 points or more so far this year, the Cardinals have gone 4-5 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- Atlanta and Arizona combine to average 8.3 fewer points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.5 more points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.
- Falcons games have hit the over on three of nine occasions (33.3%).
- Out of the Cardinals' nine games with a set total, five have hit the over (55.6%).
Bijan Robinson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|57.4
|1
|21.9
|2
Marquise Brown Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|9
|3.2
|0
|48.9
|4
