Will Geoff Swaim Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Geoff Swaim did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Swaim's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 10, Swaim has three receptions for 30 yards -- 10.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.
Geoff Swaim Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Cardinals have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Michael Wilson (LP/shoulder): 25 Rec; 401 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
Swaim 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|4
|3
|30
|15
|0
|10.0
Swaim Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@49ers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|2
|22
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|8
|0
