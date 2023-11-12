How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.
- In games Grand Canyon shot better than 47.2% from the field, it went 12-0 overall.
- The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lumberjacks finished 278th.
- Last year, the Antelopes scored 75.2 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.7 the Lumberjacks gave up.
- When Grand Canyon scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 13-1.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, Grand Canyon put up 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (67.5).
- In home games, the Antelopes surrendered 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Grand Canyon performed better at home last season, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
