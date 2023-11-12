The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes shot 46.2% from the field last season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.2% the Lumberjacks allowed to opponents.

In games Grand Canyon shot better than 47.2% from the field, it went 12-0 overall.

The Antelopes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lumberjacks finished 278th.

Last year, the Antelopes scored 75.2 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 74.7 the Lumberjacks gave up.

When Grand Canyon scored more than 74.7 points last season, it went 13-1.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, Grand Canyon put up 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it did in away games (67.5).

In home games, the Antelopes surrendered 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).

In terms of three-point shooting, Grand Canyon performed better at home last season, making 9.7 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule