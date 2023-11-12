Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) will face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)
- Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grand Canyon Rank
|Grand Canyon AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|93rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|94th
|67.3
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|35th
|9.0
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|113th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.