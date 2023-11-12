Will James Conner Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
James Conner was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 10 contest against the Atlanta Falcons starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Conner's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Conner has season stats of 68 rushes for 364 yards and two TDs, picking up 5.4 yards per attempt. He also has eight catches on 10 targets for 30 yards.
James Conner Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There is one other running back on the injury report for the Cardinals this week:
- Emari Demercado (DNP/toe): 49 Rush Att; 195 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 64 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Conner 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|68
|364
|2
|5.4
|10
|8
|30
|0
Conner Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|14
|62
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|23
|106
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|14
|98
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|11
|52
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|6
|46
|0
|0
|0
|0
