Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards conceded, at 106.9 per game.

Conner has received 68 carries, turning them into a team-best 364 yards (72.8 ypg) with two scores. Also, Conner has recorded eight receptions for 30 yards (6.0 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Conner and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Conner vs. the Falcons

Conner vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 79 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 79 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has given up one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The Falcons give up 106.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled two touchdowns on the ground (0.2 per game). The Falcons' defense is first in the NFL in that category.

Watch Cardinals vs Falcons on Fubo!

Cardinals Player Previews

James Conner Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 52.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Conner with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Conner Rushing Insights

So far this season, Conner has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in five opportunities).

The Cardinals, who are 27th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 54.6% of the time while running 45.4%.

He has carried the ball in 68 of his team's 239 total rushing attempts this season (28.5%).

Conner has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

He has six red zone rushing carries (35.3% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Conner Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-110)

Conner Receiving Insights

Conner has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet in one of five games this year.

Conner has 3.5% of his team's target share (10 targets on 287 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 10 times this season, averaging 3.0 yards per target.

Having played five games this year, Conner has not tallied a TD reception.

Conner has been targeted two times in the red zone (6.7% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Conner's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 46 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 ATT / 98 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 23 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 9/10/2023 Week 1 14 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.