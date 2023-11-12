At Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, the New York Jets take on the Las Vegas Raiders, kicking off at 8:20 PM ET. The Raiders should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jets have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 16.5 points per contest. On defense, they are ranked eighth in the NFL (19.5 points allowed per game). The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jets vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+1) Toss Up (36.5) Raiders 21, Jets 16

Place your bets on the Jets-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jets Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 53.5%.

New York has compiled a 4-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jets have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

A total of three out of eight New York games this season have hit the over.

The point total average for Jets games this season is 40.1, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Raiders have been an underdog by 1 point or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

This season, games featuring Las Vegas have gone over the point total just twice.

The average total for Raiders games is 43.4 points, 6.9 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 16.5 19.5 15.6 19 18 20.3 Las Vegas 17.3 21.4 21.5 14.8 14 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.