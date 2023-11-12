How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The New York Jets (4-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) play at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
We have more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Jets vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Jets vs. Raiders Insights
- This year, the Jets score 4.9 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Raiders give up (21.4).
- Las Vegas racks up 17.3 points per game, comparable to the 19.5 New York surrenders.
- The Jets collect 272.9 yards per game, 58 fewer yards than the 330.9 the Raiders allow per matchup.
- Las Vegas racks up 275.6 yards per game, 36.4 fewer yards than the 312 New York gives up.
- This season, the Jets run for 35.3 fewer yards per game (103.4) than the Raiders allow per contest (138.7).
- This season Las Vegas averages 76.1 rushing yards per game, 61.2 fewer than New York allows (137.3).
- The Jets have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (10) this season.
- Las Vegas has turned the ball over three more times (16 total) than New York has forced a turnover (13) this season.
Jets Away Performance
- The Jets score 18 points per game on the road (1.5 more than overall), and allow 20.3 on the road (0.8 more than overall).
- The Jets pick up more yards in away games (291 per game) than they do overall (272.9), and allow fewer in road games (294.7 per game) than overall (312).
- The Jets pick up more rushing yards in away games (118.7 per game) than they do overall (103.4), but they also allow more (158.7 per game) than overall (137.3).
- On the road, the Jets convert fewer third downs (16.2%) than they do overall (22.1%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (31.9%) than overall (40.5%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-14
|FOX
|10/29/2023
|at New York
|W 13-10
|CBS
|11/6/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 27-6
|ABC/ESPN
|11/12/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|11/24/2023
|Miami
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/3/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders score 21.5 points per game at home (4.2 more than overall) and allow 14.8 at home (6.6 fewer than overall).
- The Raiders accumulate more yards at home (330.8 per game) than they do overall (275.6), and concede fewer at home (288.5 per game) than overall (330.9).
- Las Vegas accumulates 237.3 passing yards per game at home (37.9 more than overall), and allows 183.3 at home (8.9 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Raiders accumulate more rushing yards (93.5 per game) than they do overall (76.1). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (105.3) than they do overall (138.7).
- The Raiders convert 39.3% of third downs at home (6.3% more than overall), and concede on 37.3% of third downs at home (5.8% less than overall).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at Chicago
|L 30-12
|FOX
|10/30/2023
|at Detroit
|L 26-14
|ABC/ESPN
|11/5/2023
|New York
|W 30-6
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New York
|-
|NBC
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.