The Phoenix Suns, Jusuf Nurkic included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent appearance, a 122-119 loss to the Lakers, Nurkic had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Nurkic's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-147)

Over 9.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-111)

Looking to bet on one or more of Nurkic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were 19th in the NBA last year, allowing 116.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last year, giving up 46.6 per game.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the NBA).

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the NBA last season, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 23 12 6 4 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.